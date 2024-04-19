Funny memes went viral all over social media after Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by nine runs in IPL 2024. Punjab Kings found themselves struggling at 14/4 at one stage while chasing 193 to win but Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma combined to keep their hopes alive. While Shashank departed for 41 off 25 balls, Ashutosh continued his fine form and scored 61 runs off just 28 deliveries, helping Punjab Kings come close. Eventually, his knock went in vain as Punjab Kings fell short of the target by just nine runs. See some of the PBKS vs MI memes below. Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings by Nine Runs in IPL 2024; Ashutosh Sharma’s Knock in Vain As Hardik Pandya and Co Register Third Victory of Season.

Punjab Kings Fans Right Now

- PBKS lost in last over vs RCB. - PBKS lost in last over vs SRH. - PBKS lost in last over vs RR. - PBKS lost in last over vs MI. When will the misery end 🥲 pic.twitter.com/CS9nJMQ3aW — 🇧🇪 (@LiviNation23) April 18, 2024

'Rising Star' Indeed!

'Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma for PBKS'

#PBKSvsMI 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐬𝐡 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐣𝐚𝐛 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fwEjldPE6P — Hanish singh (@hanishsingh276) April 18, 2024

'Careful, He is A Hero'

Carefully, he is a HERO🫡 Ashutosh Sharma🫶#PBKSvsMI ELVISH MADE PGS3 ENJOYABLE pic.twitter.com/golZzuSo2P — Mini 👑 (@MINIFANOFVK) April 18, 2024

'Mumbai Indians When Jasprit Bumrah Is In Form'

Mumbai Indians performance when Jasprit Bumrah comes in form pic.twitter.com/coQ8IR1moZ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 18, 2024

Apt!

Punjab Kings Fans After This Defeat

As a neutral, I feel bad for Punjab kings and Their Fans. pic.twitter.com/jUwYWk3ti7 — 𝙉𝙞𝙠𝙞𝙩𝙖 🪐 (@Niuu_d) April 18, 2024

