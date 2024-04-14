The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals contest in IPL 2024 was an absolute thriller, with the Sanju Samson-led side coming out on top by three wickets. Batting first, Ashutosh Sharma's quickfire 31 helped Punjab Kings post 147/8, which eventually turned out to be a challenging total for Rajasthan Royals. Samson and Co were in control for most of the run chase, but the Punjab Kings later bounced back in the contest and set up an interesting finish. However, Shimron Hetmyer produced the goods for the Royals as they won the match by three wickets and one ball to spare. After the match, fans flooded social media with some hilarious memes and they are a must-see! Rajasthan Royals Beat Punjab Kings by Three Wickets in IPL 2024; Shimron Hetmyer Stars in Thrilling Finish As RR Return to Winning Ways.

PBKS vs RR close hona pic.twitter.com/UVsm5DaMon — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 13, 2024

Rajasthan Royals Fans Right Now :#PBKSvsRR Simron Hetmyer Preity Zinta pic.twitter.com/EuNN8S83AA — Aawaj Aam Janta Ki 🇮🇳🫡🙏 (@L0nely_feel) April 13, 2024

RR won . One step closer to qualify 🏆#PBKSvsRR pic.twitter.com/mDMARtU0tG — Darshan Jain (@DarshanJaipuria) April 13, 2024

