It has been a year since Rishabh Pant's serious car accident and still, it sends chills down the spines of cricket fans when they recall or hear about it. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter was driving a car that collided with a road divider in the early hours on December 30 and in a video released by Delhi Capitals, Patel spoke about his initial thought after coming to know about the accident. The all-rounder recalled that Ishant Sharma's wife Pratima called him to know when was the last time he had a word with Pant. She then told her about the accident to which Patel reacted, "Pehla thought mereko ye aya ki ye bhai gaya", he said. ‘Work in Progress…’ Rishabh Pant Shares Workout Picture from Gym Session as He Prepares to Gain Fitness Ahead of IPL 2024 (See Instagram Story).

Watch Video:

365 Days since that fateful night. Every day since then has been nothing but full of gratitude, belief, self-care, hardwork and a never-give-up approach towards making a roaring comeback in the game that runs thick through his veins 🫰🏻 Here's to seeing the unorthodox,… pic.twitter.com/y5TD35RCrS — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 30, 2023

