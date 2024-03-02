The Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match has been abandoned due to rain in Rawalpindi. The match never got underway with a downpour hindering proceedings. Rain played hide and seek and appeared after stopping and the contest was abandoned after a lot of wait. As a result, both teams have shared one point each. For defending champions Lahore Qalandars, it was their first point of the season after a winless run of six matches. Shadab Khan, Alex Hales Involved in Horrific Collision During Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Rain Washes Out Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2024

