Phil Salt Shows Sharp Reflexes, Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Marcus Stoinis During KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

The Englishman kept his eyes on the ball and made sure that he grabbed with an outstretched hand to affect the dismissal. Marcus Stoinis scored just 10 runs off five balls with two fours.

Apr 14, 2024

Phil Salt showed excellent reflexes to take a stunning one-handed catch and dismiss Marcus Stoinis during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2024 on April 14. Varun Chakaravarthy's delivery was struck by Marcus Stoinis, and the ball caught the inside edge of the bat, struck him on his leg, and lobbed up for a while. Salt, who had his eyes on the ball all this while, stretched out his right hand and grabbed a stunner to help KKR see the back of Stoinis.  KL Rahul Completes 300 Sixes in T20s, Achieves Feat During KKR vs LSG IPL 2024.

Watch Phil Salt's Catch Here

