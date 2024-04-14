Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosted Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Phil Salt shinned in the match scoring 89 runs in the chase. Batting first LSG scored 161 runs behind Nicholas Puran’s 45 runs. KL Rahul also contributed with 39 runs for the Lucknow side. Mitchell Starc took three wickets for the home side conceding just 28 runs in four overs. Chasing the 162 runs target, KKR looked in complete control as Phil Salt smashed 14 fours and three sixes in his unbeaten 89 runs inning. Shreyas Iyer also scored 38 in the successful run-chase for Kolkata Knight Riders. Phil Salt Shows Sharp Reflexes, Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Marcus Stoinis During KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Phil Salt Wins Man of the Match Award

Commander. Anchor. Aggressor. 👊 Salt was all in one today 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6cW69P1Ms3 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)