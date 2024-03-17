It has been three and a half months since India lost the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia. It was a heartbreaking loss given how India played in the competition although it seemed like conditions didn't suit their side in the final. In a recent interview with The Lallantop, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who was covering the CWC 2023 as a broadcaster, made a shocking revelation that India controlled the pitch conditions of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad three days prior to the final match. Kaif admitted seeing Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid giving regular visit to the pitch and the colour of the deck changing throughout the course of the days. Fans were shocked by his revelation and made the video viral on social media. Kirti Azad, 1983 CWC Winner, Attacks Jay Shah For His ‘Involvement’ in Selection Process; Alleges BCCI Secretary Doesn’t Want Virat Kohli in India Squad for T20 World Cup 2024.

Mohammad Kaif Makes Shocking Revelations About ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final

Mohammad Kaif spoke the truth about the pitch being changed in the World Cup. Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid were continuously checking the pitch for the last three days before the World Cup final. The full interview on @TheLallantop app. pic.twitter.com/1vdcNtpZkc — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) March 16, 2024

