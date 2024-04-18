The Mumbai Indians camp had an adorable member in Piyush Chawla's son Advik, who played some cricket with him and other players ahead of the team's match against Punjab Kings in IPL 2024. In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on social media, little Advik asked his father to bowl "like you do in the match, ok?". He played a few shots against him and also played with Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan. Mumbai Indians, after a three-match losing run, bounced back with two consecutive wins before being beaten by Chennai Super Kings in their last match. Rohit Sharma Reacts As He Sees Pic of His 20-Year-Old Self in Dressing Room Ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Clash, Says ‘I Was Struggling To Get Beard’ (Watch Video).

Piyush Chawla's son Advik Plays Cricket With Mumbai Indians Players

