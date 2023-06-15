Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has been on a spree sharing cryptic messages online, much to the confusion and concern of his fans. The 34-year-old on Thursday took to Instagram to share another enigmatic quote with his IG followers. Kohli shared writer Alan Watts's quote, which reads, "The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance." Earlier, the star Indian batsman had posted a Lao Tzu quote in which the Chinese philosopher says, “Silence is the source of great strength,” right after India’s crushing defeat against Australia in WTC 2023 final. Cricket fans are reacting to Virat Kohli’s love for sharing hard-hitting quotes on Instagram.

Virat Kohli Shares New Cryptic Message on Instagram

Virat Kohli Instagram Story

This Is How Internet Is Reacting to Virat Kohli's IG Stories

Virat Kohli is acting like a depressed Instagram soul. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/zUh6tjFS6r — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) June 15, 2023

He Could Be (Read: IS) Both

The way it is going on, I am afraid that future generations may read Virat Kohli as India's biggest Instagram influencer not the cricketer in history books. pic.twitter.com/vWyv63luwI — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) June 15, 2023

HAHHAHHA

Virat Kohli on Instagram vs Virat Kohli in-front of oppositions pic.twitter.com/hW7eWzivEZ — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) June 15, 2023

Yes, This Is Not Sitting Well With Anyone

Seems like something is not right with the Indian team. Why is Virat Kohli posting quotes all over his Instagram!? — Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) June 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)