Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has been on a spree sharing cryptic messages online, much to the confusion and concern of his fans. The 34-year-old on Thursday took to Instagram to share another enigmatic quote with his IG followers. Kohli shared writer Alan Watts's quote, which reads, "The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance." Earlier, the star Indian batsman had posted a Lao Tzu quote in which the Chinese philosopher says, “Silence is the source of great strength,” right after India’s crushing defeat against Australia in WTC 2023 final. Cricket fans are reacting to Virat Kohli’s love for sharing hard-hitting quotes on Instagram.

Virat Kohli Shares New Cryptic Message on Instagram

Virat Kohli Instagram Story

This Is How Internet Is Reacting to Virat Kohli's IG Stories

He Could Be (Read: IS) Both

HAHHAHHA

Yes, This Is Not Sitting Well With Anyone

