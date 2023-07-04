Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara is getting ready for the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2023 semi final match. Pujara represents West Zone in the Duleep Trophy and his side will take on Central Zone in the semis. The right-handed batsman, who was dropped from upcoming India vs West Indies Test series, shared a video of his practice session on Twitter. With his relentless focus and solid technique, Pujara is a formidable force in the longer format of the game, and his presence in the tournament promises to heighten the competition's edge. As the Duleep Trophy 2023 semis approaches, fans eagerly anticipate Pujara's masterful batting skills.

Cheteshwar Pujara Prepares for Duleep Trophy 2023 Semi Final

