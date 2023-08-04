Prithvi Shaw did not have a memorable debut for Northamptonshire as he was out hit wicket against Gloucestershire in the One-Day Cup in Cheltenham on August 4. Shaw, who had batted well for 34 runs off 35 balls with two fours and one six, was left floored by a fiery delivery from Paul van Meekeren and he ended up knocking down the bails as he fell down. He was the only player in his side's top order to get to double digits but his knock, which looked promising had to come to a premature end. Prithvi Shaw Smashes 65 Runs Off 39 Balls During Northamptonshire’s Practice Match (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here:

HIT WICKET!!!! 🚀 Paul van Meekeren with a fierce bumper that wipes out Prithvi Shaw who kicks his stumps on the way down. What a delivery! Shaw goes for 34. Northants 54/6.#GoGlos 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/EMYD30j3vy — Gloucestershire Cricket (@Gloscricket) August 4, 2023

