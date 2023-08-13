Prithvi Shaw looks in red-hot form in the Royal London One-Day Cup 2023 as he completes a second consecutive century in the competition with a 68 ball hundred against Durham. After a double hundred in the previous game, he picked up where he left off in this match and raced to his second century for Northamptonshire.

Prithvi Shaw Scores His Second Consecutive Century

He's done it again! 🌟 Prithvi Shaw has another #MBODC23 century as the Steelbacks chase down 199 to win pic.twitter.com/b4B8NfOgNe — Metro Bank One Day Cup (@onedaycup) August 13, 2023

