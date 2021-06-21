Multan Sultans reached their first-ever final in the Pakistan Super League by overcoming Islamabad United by 31 runs in the qualifier played in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Batting first, Multan scored 180/5 riding on Sohaib Maqsood's 59 and cameos by Johnson Charles (41* off 22 balls) and Khushdil Shah (42* off 22 balls). They bowled out Islamabad for 149 with Sohail Tanvir and Blessing Muzarabani taking three wickets apiece.

Check out Multan Sultan's winning moment

