At the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 draft, 15 players from Netherlands have signed up and will be available for the T20 tournament if any franchise picks them. Apart from them, 10 players from Scotland, 10 players from Canada and 25 players from UAE are also in the list. Interestingly, it was Netherlands' shock win over South Africa that helped Pakistan qualify for the semifinals.

PSL 2023 Draft

Update: 15 players from the Netherlands have also signed up for the HBL Pakistan Super League draft. #HBLPSL8 #T20WorldCup — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 10, 2022

