Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 will take place on Saturday, March 18 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. In a recent statement, PCB stated, "Decision made keeping in view bad weather over the coming days; Sunday and Monday will be treated as reserve days just in case the match cannot be played or completed on Saturday." Multan Sultans have already qualified for the final. They will challenge the winner of eliminator 2 for the PSL trophy. Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah Involved in Heated Exchange During Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 Qualifier Match (Watch Video).

PSL 2023 Final Preponed to March 18

