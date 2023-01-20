The schedule for Pakistan Super League 2023 was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday, January 20. The opening match of the eighth edition of the tournament would be between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans on February 13. The final of the T20 tournament will be played in Lahore on March 19. Najam Sethi Takes Sarcastic Jibe at President Jay Shah After He Announced ACC Calendar, Asian Cricket Council Responds by Calling PCB Chairman’s Comments ‘Baseless’.

PSL 2023 Full Schedule:

