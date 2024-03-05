During the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, Aamer Jamal completed a well-fought half-century and then celebrated like Indian cricketer KL Rahul. Aamer Jamal came in at a very tight spot as Peshawar Zalmi were struggling. Peshawar Zalmi were at 18 runs at the loss of five wickets at a moment then Aamer Jamal came in and took the innings from there and completed his half-century. Jamal went on to score a crucial 87 runs in just 49 balls which wasn't enough and Peshawar Zalmi lost the match by 29 runs. Ball Boy Takes Sensational Catch, Gets Hug from Colin Munro During Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

Aamer Jamal with KL Rahul Celebration

