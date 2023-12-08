All six franchises of the Pakistan Super League have finalized all of their player retention ahead of the HBL PSL Player Draft 2024. It is scheduled to take place on December 13. Each franchise was allotted a maximum of eight retentions. Just Multan Sultans came up with seven retentions other than them every other team used their full retentions. They have divided players into five different categories which are: Platinum, Diamond, Gold, Silver, and Emerging. PSL 2024 Trade Window: Iftikhar Ahmed Joins Multan Sultans, Rilee Rossouw Replaces Him in Quetta Gladiators.

Have a Look At Player Retention Here

