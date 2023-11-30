In the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 Trade Window, Iftikhar Ahmed of Quetta Gladiators has swapped places with Rilee Rossouw of Multan Sultans for the PSL 2024 season. Iftikhar Ahmed joined Quetta Gladiators in 2022 and now will play for Multan Sultan in the upcoming season of the PSL. Rilee Rossouw joined Multan Sultan back in 2020 and will now play for Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2024. Uganda Cricket Team Qualifies For ICC T20 World Cup 2024 With Win Over Rwanda in Africa Region Qualifiers, Zimbabwe Fails to Qualify

PSL 2024 Trade Window Update

