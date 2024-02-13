The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 trophy was unveiled on Tuesday, February 13. The glittering trophy was unveiled at the Polo Ground in Jillani Park, Lahore in the presence of the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, owners of the franchises and also the captains of all six teams. The ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League is set to start on February 17 with defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on Islamabad United in the season opener at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. FanCode to Provide PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India.

PSL 2024 Trophy Unveiled

