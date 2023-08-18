The Match between Saint Lucia Kings and Barbados Royals in CPL T20 2023 had a hilarious moment during the powerplay when Rahkeem Cornwall was run out because of his lazy running between the wickets. The Hilarious moment happened when Rahkeem Cornwall pulled a shot towards the leg side but the opposition fielder was quick to gather the ball and throw it towards the non striker's end. Rahkeem, who was carelessly strolling, was caught miles short of the crease after a direct hit at the stumps. The video is now going viral with many seeing the funny side of it.

Rahkeem Cornwall Run Out Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)