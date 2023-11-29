The Head Coach Rahul Dravid and the support staff of the Indian cricket team received contract extensions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday, November 29, ensuring stability and continuity for the squad. BCCI acknowledged Rahul Dravid's instrumental role in molding the Indian cricket team and praised his exceptional professionalism. Fans to Get Free Entry for India Women's Cricket Team's Matches Against England, Australia in Mumbai

The announcement by The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

NEWS 🚨 -BCCI announces extension of contracts for Head Coach and Support Staff, Team India (Senior Men) More details here - https://t.co/rtLoyCIEmi #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) November 29, 2023

