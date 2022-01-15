As Virat Kohli decided to step down from team India's Test captaincy Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to react to the news. While Gandhi sent out his best wishes to Kohli, Shah congratulated the former India captain on a 'tremendous tenure.'

Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

Dear @imVkohli, you’ve been greatly loved by millions of cricket fans over the years. They will support you in this phase too. Best wishes for the various other innings to come! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 15, 2022

Jay Shah's Tweet

Congratulations to @imVkohli on a tremendous tenure as #TeamIndia captain. Virat turned the team into a ruthless fit unit that performed admirably both in India and away. The Test wins in Australia & England have been special. https://t.co/9Usle3MbbQ — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)