The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named the Indian squad to take on Ireland in two-match T20I series. While Hardik Pandya was named as captain of the team the squad includes names like Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer and Umran Malik. Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, who missed out on selection, took to Twitter and wrote, "Expectations hurts [sic]"

Expectations hurts 😒😒 — Rahul Tewatia (@rahultewatia02) June 15, 2022

