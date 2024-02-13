A recent picture of cricketer Rahul Tewatia, currently playing in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 for Haryana, went viral on social media where he was spotted in a 'retro look', with no helmet, a moustache and clean-shaven beard. Fans found the picture of Tewatia eerily similar to the Cricket legend and former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad. Netizens spotted the similarity between the two and shared their thoughts on the resemblance on social media. Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel Likely to Feature in India Playing XI for IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 at Rajkot.

'Javed Miandad Reincarnated'

'Mixture of Many Players'

Rajiv Shukla + Manoj Prabhakar + Javed Miandad = Rahul Tewatia https://t.co/mrzswpF3HE — Priya 🌸❄ (@priya_jajoo) February 12, 2024

'Rahul Miandad in Action'

New Retro Look of Rahul Tewatia 😎 Rahul Miandad in action 🏏 #cricketyaari #RahulTewatia pic.twitter.com/6D9zrwuKBP — Cricket Yaari (@cricketyaari282) February 11, 2024

'Javed Miandad Aka Rahul Tewatia'

Javed Miandad aka Rahul Tewatia pic.twitter.com/C5RjapDAXd — TUCHELSEA (@Chelsea_Amrit) February 11, 2024

'Javed Miandad Biopic Cast'

Rahul Tewatia Expected to Play the lead role in the Biopic of Manoj Prabhakar and Javed Miandad 😅 pic.twitter.com/EM0qspDEJ3 — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) February 11, 2024

'Rahul Tewatia Has Made Javed Miandad Trend'

Javed Miandad is sitting at home thinking that why I am trending without doing any thing.....Credit Goes Rahul Tewatia..... pic.twitter.com/3Or9rc4S1N — Hriday Singh (@hridaysingh16) February 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)