Pakistan's victory in the first Test match against Sri Lanka is delayed as it has started raining at Galle. The visitors are now 331/6 on Day 5, with Abdullah Shafique (154*) and Mohammad Nawaz (12*) on crease. Babar Azam's team need only 11 runs to reach the target of 342, set by Sri Lanka.

Check the status of the game:

Rain arrives with Pakistan just 11 runs away from victory in Galle 🌧️#SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/E59drmt3VH — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 20, 2022

