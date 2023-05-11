Royal Challengers Bangalore star Glenn Maxwell and his wife Vini Raman are set to welcome a rainbow baby as their first child. Taking to social media, Maxwell's wife Vini Raman shared the news. "Glenn & I are ecstatic to announce our rainbow baby is due September 2023. 'It’s so important for us to acknowledge this journey has not been the smoothest or easiest. I know first hand how painful it can be to see posts like these wondering if and when your time will be. We send our love and strength to other couples who are struggling with fertility or loss. #babyboy," reads Vini Raman's post. A rainbow baby is a child born after a miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, molar pregnancy, termination for medical reasons, stillbirth or neonatal death.

'Rainbow Baby' For Glenn Maxwell and Wife Vini Raman

