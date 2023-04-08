Rajasthan Royals brought their fans in Guwahati a lot of joy as they beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 8. Batting first, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal started brilliantly before Shimron Hetmyer's blitz helped them finish with 119/4 on the board after being asked to bat first. In response, Trent Boult struck twice in the very first over of the chase. David Warner did score a half-century and also completed 6,000 runs in the IPL, but it was not enough for Delhi Capitals to chase down the total. This was Delhi Capitals' third loss in IPL 2023 and they are yet to win a game in the tournament. David Warner Becomes First Overseas Player and Fastest Batter to Score 6000 IPL Runs, Achieves Feat During RR vs DC IPL 2023 Match.

Rajasthan Royals Beat Delhi Capitals

W in Guwahati. HALLA BOLLLL 💗🔥 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)