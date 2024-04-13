Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by three wickets in IPL 2024 on April 13 at the Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali. Chasing 148 to win, Rajasthan Royals stuttered after a stable start but were able to cross the line in the end courtesy of Shimron Hetmyer, who struck 27 runs off just 10 balls, including two sixes in the last over of the match. For Rajasthan Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 39 runs off 28 deliveries with four fours. Riyan Parag also struck 23 off 18 balls. With this, Rajasthan Royals notched up their fifth win of the season in six matches and continued to consolidate their top spot on the IPL 2024 points table. Sanju Samson Pulls Off MS Dhoni-Like Run Out to Dismiss Liam Livingstone During PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).
Rajasthan Royals Beat Punjab Kings
Match 27. Rajasthan Royals Won by 3 Wicket(s) https://t.co/OBQBB75GgU #TATAIPL #IPL2024 #PBKSvRR
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2024
Rajasthan Royals Beat Punjab Kings by Three Wickets in IPL 2024; Shimron Hetmyer Stars in Thrilling Finish As RR Return to Winning Ways
Batting first, Punjab Kings scored 147/8 and it was largely due to the efforts of Ashutosh Sharma who scored 31 runs off 16 balls after being introduced as the Impact Player. For Rajasthan Royals, Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Avesh Khan (2/34) took two wickets each.
