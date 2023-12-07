In a video shared by the official social media page of the Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals, it can be seen that they have made their version of the song 'Jamal Jamaloo'. The Rajasthan Royals video consists of all the players present in their squad for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. 'Jamal Jamaloo' is an Iranian song composed by the Khatereh Group and is in the Farsi language that is used in Bobby Deol's entry in the movie 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor. The song has been trending since the release of the movie 'Animal'. Glenn Maxwell Reflects on Playing Indian Premier League Ahead of BBL 2023–24, Says ‘Will Play IPL Until I Can’t Walk Anymore’.

Video Shared by Rajasthan Royals

