Rajasthan Royals spoiled MS Dhoni's party at Chepauk by beating the Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling contest on Wednesday, April 12. CSK needed five runs to win off the final delivery and Sandeep Sharma dug one in to stop Dhoni from hitting a six and putting an end to his 200th match as Chennai captain in the IPL. The home side were tasked with chasing 176 to win and Devon Conway hit a half-century. But other CSK batters, barring Ajinkya Rahane (31) could not make any impact. Dhoni and Jadeja starred with a 59-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, but that was not enough in the end. For Rajasthan Royals, all three spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin (2/25), Yuzvendra Chahal (2/27) and Adam Zampa (1/43) on the money. 'Ajinkya Rahane 2.0!' Chennai Super Kings' Batter Has Twitter Talking With Impressive 31 Runs Off 19 Balls During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 Thriller

