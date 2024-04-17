Ram Navami is considered one the holiest festivals in India as devotees celebrate the birth of Lord Rama on the day. Kolkata Knight Riders players wished all the devotees ‘Happy Ramnavami’ on the day. The franchise shared a video where players extend their greetings. Placed second in the IPL 2024 KKR lost an exciting and high-scoring match against Rajasthan Royals on April 16. They will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) next on 21st April. Rinku Singh Explains Reason For Featuring as Impact Sub in Last Few Games After KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Match, Says He's Suffering From 'Niggle' (Watch Video).

Kolkata Knight Riders Players Extend Greetings on Ram Navami

May the blessings of Shri Ram always be with you and your family 🙏🌸 pic.twitter.com/s2YoKlIZjk — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 17, 2024

