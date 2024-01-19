After Virat Kohli and Mithali Raj, now Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has also been invited for the upcoming Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent out invitations to approximately 7,000 individuals, including 3,000 VVIPs, for the consecration ceremony. The list of cricketers invited also includes Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. Archer Deepika Kumari has also been invited. Ram Temple Inauguration: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Receive Invitation for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya (See Pic).

Ravichandran Ashwin Receives Invitation for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya

Ashwin have been invited for Pran Pratishtha of Lord Rama at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/6dBuUro1Kj — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 19, 2024

