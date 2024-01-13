Former Indian cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar, has been invited to attend the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple, scheduled for January 22nd in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. A picture of the cricket legend receiving the invitation was shared by news agency ANI. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent out invitations to approximately 7,000 individuals, including 3,000 VVIPs, for the consecration ceremony. The families of kar sevaks, who were killed in the police firing in Ayodhya, will also be invited to the ceremony, according to sources. The list of VVIPs also includes RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Yoga guru Ramdev, and industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, and Gautam Adani. Ram Temple Inauguration: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Invited for Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya.

Sachin Tendulkar Receives Invitation For Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony

Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar receives an invitation to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22nd in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/W8bhR8lOMv — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

