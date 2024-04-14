Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Ramandeep Singh took a spectacular diving catch at point to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants batsman Deepak Hooda. On the third ball of the fifth over in the KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match, Hooda tried to drive an outside off-stump half-volley off Mitchell Starc, which took a thick edge of his bat. The ball was travelling but in between came Ramandeep Singh took a brilliant diving catch. Why Are Lucknow Super Giants Wearing Green and Maroon Jersey Against KKR in IPL 2024 Match? Know Reason

Ramandeep Singh Grabs A Stunner

