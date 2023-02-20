Saurashtra have won the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 as they bagged a dominating victory against Bengal in the final. Captain Jaydev Unadkat, who was released from the Indian squad of the Australia series to play the Ranji finals, played a big role in his team's victory. As the winners land back at home in Rajkot airport, they receive a unique reception from the crowd. Jaydev Unadkat shared the video on his twitter handle and called the scenes as incredible. He admitted that he never saw something like that before and acknowledged the passion of the fans saying there was 'Spark' and a lot of positivity for the future of Saurashtra cricket. Saurashtra Win Ranji Trophy 2022–23; Defeat Bengal by 9 Wickets in the Final.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Winners Saurashtra Receive 'Sparkling' Reception At Rajkot Airport

Incredible scenes at the Rajkot airport today when we landed. This is something I have never witnessed before. There was spark. There was excitement. There was a sense of the bright future of cricket in Saurashtra! Well done guys! Let’s keep the fire burning.. 🦁🔥 pic.twitter.com/giUHXnukCQ — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) February 20, 2023

