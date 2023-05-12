Two memorable knock from two batters from the two sides but one of them eventually runs out of balls and Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant 49-ball century remains the difference maker between the two sides. Put in to bat first, MI went from strength to strength with their batting riding on good start from openers and then Suryakumar Yadav took over with support from Vishnu Vinod. Even in Wankhede 219 was a big chase. GT got a poor start on their turn losing quick wickets and were down to 100/8. But Rashid Khan came in and hit 10 sixes to take them close but failed to go past the finishing line.

MI vs GT Result

