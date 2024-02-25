Rassie van der Dussen stunning effort by scoring a century doesn't end up on the winning side as the Lahore Qalandars suffer another defeat to Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2024. Batting first in the game, Peshawar Zalmi set a huge target of 212 runs on the board. Saim Ayub, Babar Azam and Rovman Powell set the foundation of the big target. Chasing it. Rassie van der Dussen fought valiantly as he scored a sensational century in just 50 balls but lack of support meant he couldn't take Qalandars over the finishing line. Lahore Qalandars are yet to win a game in the PSL 2024 after five matches. ICC Suspends Wanindu Hasaranga for Two Matches, Rahmanullah Gurbaz Fined 15 Per Cent of Match Fees For Breaching Code of Conduct .

Rassie van der Dussen's Century Goes in Vain As Peshawar Zalmi Beats Lahore Qalandars

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)