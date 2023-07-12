Ravichandran Ashwin became the first Indian bowler to achieve a rare feat after he dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul on Day 1 of the first Test against West Indies. Ashwin bowled a tossed up delivery which beat Tagenarine and hit his stumps, and with this dismissal, he came the first from India to dismiss both father and son in Test matches. Ashwin has had the better of Tagenarine's father Shivnarine in the past.

Ravichandran Ashwin Achieves Yet Another Feat

