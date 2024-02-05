Playing his 21st Test match against England Ravichandran Ashwin became the highest wicket-taker Indian bowler against the Three Lions. On the fourth day of the second Test, Ashwin dismissed Ollie Pope, with captain Rohit Sharma taking a brilliant catch in the slips. With that wicket, Ashwin broke BS Chandrashekhar’s record (95 Wickets) for most wickets against England’s Test teams. Later, Ashwin dismissed Joe Root, taking his tally to 97 wickets against England. India’s highest wicket-taker Anil Kumble ranks third in the list with 92 wickets. Ashwin also holds the records for most Test wickets by an Indian bowler against Australia (114 wickets in 22 matches) and New Zealand (66 Wickets in 9 matches). IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024: India Dismiss England for 292, Register 106-Run Win To Level Series 1–1

Ravichandran Ashwin Sets Record for Leading Test Wicket Taker for India against England

Most Test wickets for India vs ENG - R Ashwin* AUS - R Ashwin NZ - R Ashwin SA - Anil Kumble SL - Anil Kumble WI - Kapil Dev PAK - Kapil Dev Ashwin goes past Chandrashekhar to become leading Test wicket taker for India against England.pic.twitter.com/PoHw8b8Prf — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 5, 2024

