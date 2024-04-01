Rajasthan Royals are playing their first away game in IPL 2024 season. Royals' spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is set to complete a special double century in this match. With this, Ashwin becomes only the second bowler after Ravindra Jadeja and the 10th overall player to do so in the history of the tournament. As per the data, MS Dhoni tops the list with 253 matches followed by Rohit Sharma with 246 matches. RR has two wins in as many matches while hosts Mumbai Indians are yet to register a win this season. Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Trent Boult Dismisses Former MI Captain on Golden Duck During MI vs RR IPL 2024 Match.

Ravi Ashwin Completes 200 Matches in Indian Premier League

𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙐𝙣𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙 🔓 Ravichandran Ashwin takes the field for the 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th time in the IPL 👏 Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/XL2RWMFLbE#TATAIPL | #MIvRR | @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/dPvLHTQ7kW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 1, 2024

