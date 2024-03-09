Apart from playing his 100th Test, veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin rattled English captain Ben Stokes for 2 runs in England's second innings of the fifth IND vs ENG Test match. This was the 13th time Stokes got dismissed by Ashwin in Test cricket. On the last ball of the 23rd over, the English captain tried to defend the ball and played down the wrong line. This created a gap between the bat and the ball after which he got cleaned up. Ashwin went on to take five wickets with India beating England by an innings and 64 runs. Ravi Ashwin Surpasses Anil Kumble To Take Most Five-Wicket Hauls for India in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024.

Ravichandran Ashwin Gets Ben Stokes With a Beauty

