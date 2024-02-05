Ravichandran Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow exchanged a few words with each other after the latter was trapped lbw by Jasprit Bumrah during the India vs England 2nd Test 2024. Ashwin celebrated with a roar as he passed by Bairstow, who had reviewed the decision. The England batsman appeared to say something to Ashwin who later turned back as he walked to his teammates. That wicket came just at the stroke of lunch and it was the second wicket that Rohit Sharma and his men got in a quick period after Kuldeep Yadav trapped Zak Crawley lbw. The video of Ashwin and Bairstow's exchange went viral. Rohit Sharma Shows Sharp Reflexes, Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Ollie Pope During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

