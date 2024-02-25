Ravichandran Ashwin continued to add to his stature as one of the greatest spinners as he went past Anil Kumble's record of most Test wickets in India. Kumble had taken 350 wickets in 63 Test matches at home and Ashwin surpassed that mark after striking twice in two balls to dismiss Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope on Day 3 of the India vs England fourth Test in Ranchi. Ashwin earlier in the series, had reached the 500-wicket mark, something that made him join Kumble and an elite list of bowlers in Test cricket. Two Wickets in Two Balls! Ravi Ashwin Dismisses Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope off Consecutive Deliveries During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

