Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have become the most successful bowling pair for India in Test cricket with their feat against England on January 25. Ashwin and Jadeja now have taken 503 wickets together in Tests, the most by an Indian bowling pair in the longest format of the game, going past the duo of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh, who had 501 wickets to their names. Ashwin and Jadeja got to this mark when they dismissed three England batters on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024. Why Is Virat Kohli Not Playing IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024? Know Reason Behind Star Cricketer’s Absence From India’s Playing XI vs England in Hyderabad Test.

Ravi Ashwin Ravindra Jadeja Become India's Most Successful Bowling Pair

Ash 🤝 𝟓𝟎𝟐 wickets 🤝 Jaddu Most wickets as a pair in Indian Test history 👏🤩#OneFamily #INDvENG #MumbaiIndians https://t.co/0yNwLEcWOL — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 25, 2024

