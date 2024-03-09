Ravichandran Ashwin continued to add to his legacy as one of the finest bowlers, especially in Test cricket by claiming his 36th five-wicket haul in the longest format of the game. Ashwin did this on Day 3 of the India vs England fifth Test in Dharamshala on March 9. With this effort, Ashwin now has the most number of five-wicket hauls for India in Test cricket, going past the legendary Anil Kumble, who had 35 to his name. Ashwin for the record, did it in his 100th match.

Ravi Ashwin Surpasses Anil Kumble

