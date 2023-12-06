Ravi Bishnoi attained a memorable milestone of his career by becoming the new No 1 ranked T20I bowler, as per the latest ICC rankings. The Indian leg-spinner was in sensational form in the India vs Australia T20I series where he bagged the Player of the Series award for picking up nine wickets in five matches at an average of 18.22. Next to Bishnoi is Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in the ICC T20I bowler rankings. The 23-year-old moved four spots to get to the summit of the standings, with a rating of 699.

Ravi Bishnoi Becomes New No 1 Ranked ICC T20I Bowler

A rising 🇮🇳 star is crowned the new No.1 T20I bowler! More on the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Player Rankings 👇https://t.co/jt2tgtr6bD — ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2023

