Ravi Shastri has always had a fun personality, be it during his playing days or after. The former Indian coach's character was on display as he posted a number of chilled out tweets. Shastri said that he was in a good mood and also hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter.

Ask Me Anything

I’m in a good mood today, ask me anything. #AskRavi — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

Please Don't

Please mita de yaar 😭😭 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

Kohli or Rohit?

Jiski bhi party mei zada mazze hai — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

Chilled

Mujhe kya mein toh chill hun 🍻 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

VIP Guest List

You’re in her DMs. She’s on my VIP guestlist. pic.twitter.com/eJTzoVKMz3 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

In the Moment

My family lives in Mumbai and I live in the moment. pic.twitter.com/22BBncYoDL — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

Good Morning

‘Good mornings’ are optional if you haven’t slept at all. pic.twitter.com/4OhSYEg3Ln — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)