Ravindra Jadeja has always been a reliable outfielder for Chennai Super Kings and the previous teams he played in the IPL. His athleticism has made him show repeated glimpses of brilliance and take stunners. This time as he took the catch of Shreyas Iyer in the final over of the CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match, he completed 100 catches in the IPL. He is the fifth cricketer to take 100 catches in the IPL as a non-wicketkeeper. MS Dhoni Drop Catch Video: Watch Star Wicketkeeper Miss Andre Russell’s Dismissal Chance During CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Match.

Ravindra Jadeja Completes 100 Catches in Indian Premier League

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)