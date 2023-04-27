Ravindra Jadeja's emergence in the IPL has been with Rajasthan Royals. After a short stint with Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Jadeja joined Chennai Super Kings and since then he has been one of the most important warriors for them. He had to play for two seasons in Gujarat Lions when CSK were suspended, but returned with a bang and helped them win the championship in 2018 and 2021. Now he completes his 150th match for CSK against his origin team RR in IPL 2023.

Ravindra Jadeja Completes 150 Matches For CSK

